- The lowriders were on parade Sunday morning for Carnaval in the Mission. Also, there were lots of dancers and more in the parade. [KPIX]
- The Chronicle delves into the various reported debts and lawsuits that have been rung up by Horn Barbecue and chef Matt Horn, with the latest being a suit seeking back wages from a former pitmaster. Former pitmaster Richard Lupio says he worked for Horn for two and a half years and helped build the business, but was later let go and is still owed overtime and wages. [Chronicle]
- The victim in a Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 1 in unincorporated San Mateo County has been identified as 28-year-old Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado of Half Moon Bay. [KTVU]
- Neighbors in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood are now complaining of a growing homeless encampment on E. 8th Street that has taken over most of a sidewalk. [KPIX]
- A Carvival cruise ship came to the rescue of a smaller vessel that became disabled off the coast of Mexico Saturday, rescuing 25 people aboard including three children. [KTVU]
- Actor Bradley Cooper apparently has a new cheesesteak venture, and he and Steph Curry threw cheesesteaks into the crowd during their BottleRock set on Saturday. [SFGate]
- There was another incident of severe turbulence on a commercial jet, this one a Qatar Airlines flight from Doha to Dublin, and 12 people were injured. [CBS News]
Photo: SF LowRider Council/Facebook