Graduation ceremonies went terribly wrong at Skyline High School in Oakland Thursday night, as a shooting after the ceremony has left at least two people injured, and two individuals have reportedly been detained by police.

The Chronicle reports on the disturbing news of a shooting at the graduation ceremonies at Skyline High School in Oakland shortly before 7:45 pm Thursday night. Families — and graduates in their hats and gowns — were sent scrambling for cover as the school was locked down. One adult man and another adult woman were hospitalized, though there are reports that a third person may have also been injured. Two people were detained after the chaotic incident.

Chronicle photographer Scott Strazzante caught a harrowing photo in that report of the school surrounded by police cruisers with sirens blaring, but an LED sign for the ceremony still displaying the words “Congratulations graduating Titans ℅ 2024!!!!”

Scene outside Skyline High School in Oakland, where there are reports of a shooting that broke out during a graduation ceremony. https://t.co/OZQDTMSfJ5 pic.twitter.com/xRH8dxmZkX — KTVU (@KTVU) May 24, 2024



The KTVU tweet above shows the immediate convergence of Oakland Police and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on the scene. There is conflicting reporting on whether two people or three people were shot. KTVU says “3 injured,” and KGO’s report notes two people were shot, but also adds that “Another person was also reportedly hit by gunfire and showed up at a hospital by their own means.”

Shooting erupts during fight at Skyline High School graduation in Oakland, California pic.twitter.com/zYRK1ug3CP — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) May 24, 2024



The video above shows the moment at which shots were fired, and there is clearly already some manner of fight underway. (Several different social media hucksters are claiming ownership of this video, and an earlier version appeared on Instagram without the watermark from another source about an hour earlier.) Though as KTVU rightfully notes, “It wasn't immediately clear if this tussle had anything to do with the shooting.”

“On what was a joyous last day of school for us all, I regret to tell you that there was a shooting in the area of our athletic field at around 7:40 pm,” Skyline High principal Rebecca Huang said in a statement picked up by the Chronicle. “Unfortunately, several people were injured. The incident happened well after our graduation ceremony had concluded, and after many students, families, and staff had left the campus. Some people remained on the field wrapping up the celebration and some staff members were cleaning up, when the shooting began.”



Oakland Police Department lieutenant Robert Trevino gave a press conference just after 10 pm Thursday night, seen above. “We just finished up with a search of the school with the assistance of CHP,” he said at the time. “At the moment we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Our investigators are out, piecing all the information together. Again, it’s in the preliminary stage of the investigation.”

“There are some reports of some kind of dispute,” he added. “That is being looked into.”

UPDATE: Two people have been detained after a shooting that injured a man and woman during graduation ceremonies at Skyline High School in Oakland. https://t.co/XfnlxQC0qp pic.twitter.com/KvgeE7y6mx — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 24, 2024



Two individuals have been detained. Though notably, they have not been arrested, and they are not being described by police as “suspects.”

New Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell left his first police commission meeting to visit Skyline High after a graduation shooting. His first day on the job was May 11. https://t.co/xjA6q1XhAJ pic.twitter.com/3bAUTV8n8g — KTVU (@KTVU) May 24, 2024



New Oakland police chief Floyd Mitchell was forced to leave his first Police Commission meeting to survey the scene.

Yes, as many publications point out in their reporting, actor Tom Hanks graduated from this same Skyline High. Though it seems more significant, as KTVU reminds us, that there was another shooting at Skyline High in September at the beginning of the school year, creating terrible bookends for this year’s academic class. No one was injured in that shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

