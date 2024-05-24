There were traffic situations in both the eastbound and westbound directions on the Bay Bridge Friday morning, with a semi truck's trailer fully engulfed in flames just east of Yerba Buena Island.

This is now the second incidence of fire on Yerba Buena Island in less than a week, with a fire on the other side of the island stopping Bay Bridge traffic last weekend.

The big rig's driver managed to pull over and detach his cab from the trailer just before entering the Yerba Buena tunnel, and the video below, posted to X, shows the trailer in flames as the cab pulls away. The truck was reportedly hauling produce.

Truck on fire on westbound eastern span of Bay Bridge right before tunnel entrance. The truck just finished detaching itself from the trailer engulfed in flames and is driving off.



Driver must have realized trailer was on fire and made a great last second call to not enter… pic.twitter.com/tEuOtBLowo — Maksim Ioffe (@maksim_ioffe) May 24, 2024

The video was posted at 9:07 am Friday, and shortly thereafter, firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department had shut down several of the westbound lanes as they extinguished the fire, leading to a severe traffic alert. That alert was still in effect as of this writing.

The photo below from the SFFD shows the aftermath of the fire, with the trailer partially collapsed.

Photo: SFFD

UPDATE



Tractor Trailer Fire 89 WB at WBI



One lane is open WB, and we are working on opening a second lane.



This is a produce load quickly extinguished by #SFFD Treasure Island crews.



No injuries



NEXT STEPS (estimated 45 minutes from 09:45)

Extinguish smoldering load

Work… https://t.co/4UKawuYeWV pic.twitter.com/ql4t3yJQLa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 24, 2024

Just before 10 am, the SFFD tweeted that they were making progress in dealing with the fire, and they had reopened three lanes of westbound traffic.

UPDATE RECENT VIEW (10:06 AM) as #yoursffd and @CHP_HQ make progress on mitigating this produce truck fire.



3 Lanes WB 80 OPEN-- Expect delays https://t.co/XAvK1hTJ84 pic.twitter.com/3whVRFOJtp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 24, 2024

Less than an hour before the truck caught on fire, an injury accident was reported on the lower, eastbound deck of the bridge, as KRON4 reported. That temporarily slowed traffic in the eastbound direction, with it backed up into San Francisco just after 8 am.