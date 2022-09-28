There was a school shooting Wednesday in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood of Oakland, the details of which are still coming in — but we know that at least six students or staff were injured.

The shooting happened at a cluster of schools on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near I-580, all of which share a campus. They are Bay Area Technology School (Bay Tech), Sojourner Truth Independent Study, and Rusdale Newcomer High School. As NBC Bay Area reports via a witness, the shooting occurred at the latter, Rusdale, a school that was established in 2017 to serve migrant and undocumented teens who previously had not gone to school in the U.S.

Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid tells the station that there were six victims in the shooting, but this has yet to be confirmed by police. The Chronicle reports that three people were transported to Highland Hospital for treatment, and three others were being treated at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. No deaths have yet been confirmed, but all six patients were reportedly in critical condition.



As KTVU reports, Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting at a school as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, and parents of students there were rushing to the campus to reunite with their kids.

One father told KTVU that he was speaking to his 13-year-old daughter on the phone during the shooting. He said she called him while huddling under a desk in a classroom.

"I didn't have too much information but I just rushed over," the father tells the station. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn't let me through I asked them ‘What if it was your daughter?’"

Parents were being directed to a church at Mountain Boulevard and Fontaine Street to reunite with their kids.

A witness told an NBC Bay Area reporter that they saw "multiple shooters" enter Rusdale Newcomer High School, but other reports have suggested the shooting took place outside the school.

Witness tells me she saw multiple shooters go into Rudsdale Continuation. She believes 6 people are injured, including 4 transported to the hospital. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/16uktFiAer — Velena Jones (@velenajones) September 28, 2022

As of 2:30 p.m., Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ray Kelly told the Chronicle that the scene at the school was no longer active.

Reportedly, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to investigate.

This is the third shooting to occur on an Oakland school campus in the last two months. In late July, a five-year-old child was injured in a shooting at a Pop Warner football game at Oakland Tech. And in late August, a shooting at an Oakland elementary school left a 13-year-old injured — and it was determined that the 12-year-old who had the gun fired it accidentally.