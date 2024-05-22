- San Francisco police are investigating a suspicious death in the Tenderloin that may have been a homicide. A deceased person was found on the 200 block of Turk Street Friday night, but no other details have been released. [KRON4]
- A search is on in San Francisco for a missing 18-year-old UC Davis student "thought to be in distress" and last seen in SF. Diane Shoyeon Min reportedly took an Amtrak trip to the city on Friday, which would have involved a bus from Emeryville that drops off at Salesforce Transit Center. [KRON4]
- A man died Monday night in a fire inside an unauthorized tiny home structure that he had built on commercial property in Santa Rosa. [KPIX]
- A fire was burning Wednedsay afternoon at a scrap metal facility in Redwood City. [KTVU]
- Police in Atherton are using "bait houses" from volunteer residents with GPS trackers attached to items likely to be stolen in order to crack down on a wave of recent burglaries. [SFGate]
- Eyeroll: Nikki Haley's now saying she'll vote for Trump, despite saying he was "not qualified" to be president. [CBS News]
- In keeping with an ongoing trend, voters in Portland have ousted their progressive district attorney in favor of one of his deputies who vows to get tougher on crime. [New York Times]
- Sonoma County's Ram’s Gate Winery, which is a "gateway" winery as it sits at the southern edge of the county and is often the first that northbound travelers encounter on Highway 121, just north of 37, has been sold to beverage conglomerate O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. [Chronicle]
- Friendly reminder: Tickets for the first of this year's Stern Grove concerts with Tegan and Sara go up for grabs at 2 pm Thursday. [Eventbrite]
Photo by Darwin Bell