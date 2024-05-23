This weekend kicks off the third year in a row for the Beer and Wine Garden in Golden Gate Park, but this year they’re serving cocktails too, and renaming it “The Whale’s Tail.”

For the past two summers, there’s been a little recurring weekend pop-up on Golden Gate Park’s JFK Promenade called the Beer and Wine Garden. The outdoor attraction ran every weekend through the summer, allowed kids and dogs, and had a modest live music schedule. And it was put on by SF Rec and Parks and Illuminate, who are behind the Bay Bridge’s Bay Lights and a few other various installations.

The Beer and Wine Garden returns for the summer beginning this weekend (May 25-27). But now it’s selling cocktails too, and will henceforth be known as The Whale’s Tail.

Your fave summer hang out is back & it has a NEW name:

Introducing:

The Whale's Tail

A beer, wine, & now cocktail garden where you can bring the whole family (pups & kids welcome) to soak up some sun, play games, listen to live music, & enjoy food and beverages all summer long! pic.twitter.com/YGSSgl2oeg — ILLUMINATE.org (@IlluminatedArts) May 22, 2024



“The Whale’s Tail — a new name inspired by the nearby Street Whale art installation, is child-friendly, dog-friendly, and bike-friendly,” SF Rec and Parks announced in a Thursday press release. “It will feature a revolving schedule of live music, as well as food trucks, street art and games.”

As seen in a photo above from previous years, this is a simple drinkypoo garden, and not some sort of Outside Lands-style rager. It’s a noon-to-6 pm outdoor family setting with Adirondack chairs, generally with a food truck or two, and you’ll have to be ID'ed and wear a wristband if you want to buy any alcoholic beverages.

Rec and Parks says this cocktail garden will be activated on Saturdays, Sundays, and “select holidays” for the remainder of the summer. We do see that it will be up and running this coming Monday which is Memorial Day, though that’s the only weekday date we see listed on the schedule thus far, a schedule that currently only goes as far as June 16.

Here’s the drink service area as it existed in previous years. Yelp reviews show that they did serve cans of Lagunitas Hazy Wonder last year, though a previous Yelper complained, “the beer garden has a whole bunch of canned IPAs, a couple of lagers, and nothing else.” As far as the cocktails go, Rec and Parks simply notes that the pop-up “​​will now include brunch cocktails on its menu alongside its traditional beer and wine offerings.”

Illuminate says you can find The Whale’s Tail at “14th Avenue East Meadow just west of the Rose Garden and situated across from a community favorite: Street Whale.”

Image: Golden Mile Project