- The Oakland Zoo announced that three new baby bison have been born into their herd in the last week, and as seen below, the little nippers are already up and walking. But the bison probably won’t spend their lives at the zoo, they’ll be rehomed to Montana, where the zoo’s Bison Restoration Project sends the bison to roam free under the care of the Blackfeet Nation. [@oakzoo via Twitter]
Fresh fuzzies! We are proud to report our bison herd has welcomed three new baby bison over the past week.— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) May 21, 2024
These "red dogs" (named for their light colored fur, which eventually darkens as they get older) will eventually help replenish the bison population in Montana as part of… pic.twitter.com/q1ZsDOx6pd
- The 22-year-old Castro District seafood restaurant Catch closed in March, but a new French bistro called Catch French Bistro just opened at the 2362 Market Street (at Castro Street) location. It’s still a seafood restaurant, but with a few items also served at owner Mina Habil’s other ChouChou French Bistro restaurants, as the restaurant was originally going to be a third ChouChou location. [Hoodline]
- Now that the controversial and once-expensive toilet has finally arrived in Noe Valley, there’s a new uproar brewing over some upcoming street construction in the neighborhood. A repavement of 24th Street is expected to close off sidewalks, reduce parking, and cause the removal of parklets from late summer through the end of the year, and small businesses on the corridor are begging the city to reschedule the repairs. [Chronicle]
- A 14-year-old girl was feared kidnapped in the Tenderloin, but she was found Tuesday afternoon after police put out a bulletin earlier in the morning. [KRON4]
- The Walnut Creek BART station was closed for a couple hours over a “person on the tracks”/”medical emergency” situation early Tuesday afternoon, but the man in his 60s was rescued and sent for medical attention. [KGO]
- City College of San Francisco is on the verge of hiring its first openly gay chancellor, as SF Community College board of trustees member Mitchell Bailey is expected to be named to the position at the end of the month. [Bay Area Reporter]
Image: Oakland Zoo