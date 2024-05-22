- A San Francisco man was arrested over the weekend for attempted burglary in Pacifica. Corey Hart, 36, was allegedly caught in the act of trying to break in to several closed businesses on Palmetto Avenue, and he was found with burglary tools, police say. [Bay City News]
- Jury selection begins this morning in the state trial for David DePape, the man who has admitted to attacking Paul Pelosi in October 2022. The SF District Attorney has charged DePape with attempted murder, elder abuse, and multiple other felonies. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco Sheriff's Department training exercise involving chemical agents, specifically pepper spray, that was being conducted Tuesday afternoon outside the San Bruno jail, ended up sickening some teachers and students at the nearby Portola Elementary School in San Bruno. [KTVU]
- Some state reparations proposals for Black Californians have reached the Assembly. [NBC Bay Area]
- In a second attempt to fill vacancies in the SFPD, SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey proposed a charter amendment Tuesday aimed at police staffing. [Chronicle]
- A medical examiner's report has found that two people who were found dead in January in a home in Los Altos, Steven Hooper, 74, and Chris Cryer, 66, died of a combination of alcohol and various drugs. [NBC Bay Area]
- Now California's largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, has reached capacity for the second year in a row. [Chronicle]
- The Biden Administration canceled debts for another swath of student loan borrowers, totaling around $7.7 billion in loans. [New York Times]
Photo: Sneha Chandrashaker