- One week from the day when SF voters will decide whether to allow more SFPD car chases, the Chronicle has an exposé on the thousands of deaths nationwide caused by police car chases. The Chronicle assessed nationwide numbers between 2017 and 2022, and found that at least 3,336 people were killed by police pursuits, and more than 50,000 were injured. [Chronicle]
- It’s obviously going to be drowned out by the Macy’s closure, but 22-year-old Castro District seafood restaurant also announced today that they’ll be closing permanently. The restaurant’s last day will be March 9, as owner Sanjay Gujral wants to retire, and could not find a buyer for the seafood place. [Hoodline]
- The “luxury” pet-care facility Wag Hotels was dogged by a viral video alleging poor conditions in August, followed by an unflattering Chronicle investigation that found instances of neglect and injuries, and an SF Animal Care & Control investigation. Now Wag Hotels is facing a class-action lawsuit from former customers. The lawsuit alleges that pets suffered “life-threatening infections and other serious health conditions,” including one dog whom plaintiffs claim got a flesh-eating disease that required that pup to have a leg amputated. [SFGate]
- LiveNation says concert attendance was up 20% in 2023, largely thanks to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé mega-tours. [Bay Area News Group]
- Donald Trump could actually still get a big payday out of hs Twitter-for-bigots social media platform Truth Social, after the SEC has approved its SPAC financing. That said, he can’t sell his shares for six months, so they may not be worth near as much by that time. [NY Mag]
- The oldest living American, 116-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of Willitts, California, has died, just two weeks after her “Sweet 116” birthday celebration. [The Guardian]
Image: Catch via Facebook