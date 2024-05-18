- The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department revoked the permits for the company providing horseback riding services at Golden Gate Park. The decision came after an investigation from the Standard into the mistreatment of the animals and workers by the company, Chaparral Corporation. [Chronicle]
- If you’re traveling through the East Bay this weekend, three lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in San Ramon will be partially closed this weekend from Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m. through Monday. This is the first of two consecutive weekend closures, with the next set for May 31 to June 3. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Police Department is searching for 78-year-old SF resident, Kexiong Zhao, who is missing and considered at risk due to dementia. Zhao is 5-foot-2, 136 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent Chinatown. [KRON4]
- San Francisco's iconic Transamerica Pyramid is undergoing renovations, featuring new upgrades and the reopening of Redwood Park, which had been closed since the pandemic. [KNTV]
- The first hearing for Daniel Serafini, the former Bay Area resident and MLB player accused of murdering his in-laws in Tahoe, took place this week. Placer County judge decided the case could move to trial. [SFGATE]
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to a podcast this week and talked about how famous he is, saying that he can no longer eat in public in San Francisco. [Chronicle]
Feature image via Unsplash/Jeffrey Eisen.