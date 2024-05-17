- Shasta County deputies killed a bear known for repeatedly breaking into residences and vehicles in Sierra County this week, after it attempted to break into a school gym. Officials, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, set up a live trap near a frequently targeted home in Downieville, but the bear instead went for the school, then a nearby home, before sheriff’s deputies ultimately shot and killed it. [Chronicle]
- The first all-electric bus fleet serving a major US school district is coming to Oakland in August. The fleet of 74 vehicles will also supply 2.1 gigawatt-hours of electricity to the Bay Area power grid, enough to power 300 to 400 homes. [Bloomberg]
- Organizers are requiring chaperones for minors at the Contra Costa County Fair taking place this weekend in Antioch, after several fights among teenagers were captured on video last year. [ABC7]
- A crash blocking lanes on the westbound side of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island on Friday afternoon has been cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. [KRON4]
- SF Giants’ new center fielder, Jung Hoo Lee, 25, is out for the season after dislocating his left shoulder while trying to make a leaping catch this week, the Giants announced on Friday. [Mercury News]
- Police arrested a San Francisco resident on suspicion of drunk driving after witnessing the driver fleeing from a crash, driving in the wrong direction, in Colma last weekend. [KRON4]
- CNN investigated the counterprotesters who attacked UCLA's pro-Palestine encampment last month and revealed the identities of the alleged assaulters, including an aspiring screenwriter, a high school student, and others.
Feature image via Unsplash/Matthias Mullie.