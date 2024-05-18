Hope you have a great costume and even better sneakers to run, walk, and drink your way through San Francisco at Sunday’s annual Bay to Breakers race. And even if you won’t be attending, here’s what kind of street closures you can expect, starting Saturday night.

Per SFMTA, the race starts at Main and Howard streets at 8 a.m. Sunday and proceeds along Howard to Ninth Street, then from Market Street to Hayes to Divisadero, and from Divisadero to Fell up to Golden Gate Park, then along JFK Drive to the finish line in the Ocean Beach parking lot on the Great Highway.

Street closures

The streets closed starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday through Sunday morning near the starting line include:

Main between Mission and Folsom

between Mission and Folsom Howard between Embarcadero and Beale

between Embarcadero and Beale Steuart southeast of Mission

southeast of Mission Spear between Mission and Folsom

These streets along the Bay to Breakers route will be closed from Saturday 7 p.m. until Sunday 4 p.m.:

Lincoln Way , westbound, between Great Highway and 48th

, westbound, between Great Highway and 48th Lincoln Way , eastbound, between Great Highway and La Playa

, eastbound, between Great Highway and La Playa Fulton , westbound, between Great Highway and 47th

, westbound, between Great Highway and 47th Fulton , eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th

, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th La Playa between Cabrillo and Fulton

Street closures from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m. near the finish line include:

Great Highway between Sloat and JFK

between Sloat and JFK Multiple entrances to Golden Gate Park for the race period

You can see the Muni service changes here, and BART will start running to get you to the starting line at Howard and Main streets at 8 a.m. Happy Bay to Breakers!

Feature image via Joe Kukura/SFist.