- Newsom announced Saturday the State of California struck a deal with the Motel 6 hotel chain to house thousands of the state's homeless amid the current pandemic. "Project Roomkey," as it's being called — which is a program that was announced by Newsom two weeks ago, aimed at offering an estimated 108,000 homeless in California temporary shelter — will use funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover 75 percent of costs associated with housing some of the state's homeless during this health crisis; Motel 6 is one of the program’s newest partners, extending more than 5,000 rooms for in-need Californians. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s new drive-up distribution service was met with long lines yesterday. As thousands continue struggling to cope with a loss of income, food pantries are becoming a growing lifeline; that threaded salvation stretched for multiple blocks Saturday. [KPIX]
- While COVID-19 continues to spread throughout San Francisco, the City is still grappling to support those in group living situations and SROs. Though comparatively, coronavirus cases in SF are lower than other metros in the nation, SRO inhabitants remain particularly at risk for infection — and, due to their living circumstances, makes self-quarantining an almost impossible feat: “Living in an SRO we weren’t able to quarantine ourselves. We didn’t know who to contact. We felt really helpless.” [SF Examiner]
- The Bay Area's own organic ice cream company Three Twins shuttered operations after 15 years of business. [KRON4]
- A massive community-wide COVID-19 testing effort is set to go underway in the Mission District this coming Thursday. [Mission Local]
- Last night’s "One World Together At Home" concert, organized by Lady Gaga herself, was a sobering window into how large-scale music events and festivals will play out in the ensuing months; Taylor Swift made sure there wasn't a dry eye from behind any screen. [Mashable / YouTube]
- From extended quarantine measures to habituated sanitization practices, here are a few impressions residents of Los Angeles and San Francisco learned during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. [Los Angeles Times]
- Cheers to putting another week of sheltering in place behind us — with a six-pack delivered straight to your doorstep. [Eater SF]
- And while you're sipping on said IPA, stream one (or more) of the best San Francisco-based movies currently online. [The Bold Italic]
