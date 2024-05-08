- There were significant delays on BART early this morning due to a police pursuit of a robbery suspect in San Francisco. Police searched a train at 16th and Mission street for the suspect just before 6 am, but did not provide any further information, and BART restored normal service thereafter. [KPIX]
- A shooting suspect who led police on a chase Friday from the North Bay to the East Bay and back up to Fairfield remains hospitalized in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After his car was disabled by a spike strip, the man sat in his car in a standoff with police that snarled traffic on I-80 for two hours. [KPIX]
- One person died in a solo rollover crash on a Highway 101 off-ramp in San Jose Tuesday night. [NBC Bay Area]
- A water main broke this morning in Richmond, causing flooding on city streets. [KTVU]
- Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he suffered some sort of worm in his brain over a decade ago, as well as mercury poisoning from eating too much ocean fish, and his campaign is now denying that he has any ongoing issues from these troubles. [CNN]
- ICYMI, The Stud hosted a new party on Saturday called Whatever that featured an appearance by billboard-famous Bay Area personal injury attorney Anh Phoong. [48 Hills]
- Cult filmmaker and part-time SF resident John Waters, 78, was injured in a car accident Monday outside of Baltimore, but he says he is recovering at home. [Chronicle]
Photo: Charles Forerunner