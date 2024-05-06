There may be a motorcade or two complicating traffic near Moscone Center Monday afternoon, as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will be downtown to give a keynote address at the RSA Conference.

The annual IT security convention RSA Conference is back at Moscone Center this week through Thursday, which SF Travel expects to bring 40,000 attendees downtown. And among them, on Monday at least, will be the US Secretary of State.

NBC Bay Area reports that Anthony Blinken will be speaking at the RSA conference in SF Monday afternoon, and has some manner of engagement in Menlo Park earlier in the day.

According to the station, “First he will meet with biotech experts at a firm in Menlo Park,” though that station does not disclose which firm. Blinken’s public schedule is similarly vague, though also notes that Blinken will meet with “quantum technology experts in San Francisco” at 11:30 am, before the RSA keynote speech.

A press release from Blinken’s office says “While in San Francisco he will engage with technology industry stakeholders at RSA Conference (RSAC) and, on the margins, emerging technology experts in the areas of biotechnology and quantum information science and technology. He will detail US efforts to foster a more inclusive, secure, prosperous, rights-respecting, safe, and equitable world through the United States’s affirmative and proactive vision for key technology areas including cyberspace, digital, AI, quantum, and biotechnology.”

Do you want to watch Anthony Blinken’s RSA Conference speech at the Moscone Center? It will be streaming on the US State Department Youtube page, and is scheduled for 3:50 pm Monday afternoon.

Blinken is then off for Guatemala on Tuesday to talk immigration with President Bernardo Arévalo and other Central American leaders, with hs office saying in a release that they’ll discuss “humane migration management and robust enforcement, lawful pathways and access to protection, and increasing refugee and migrant integration in the Americas.”

Image: TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 1: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, attend a meeting with families and supporters of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, as they are holding a rally outside his hotel on May 1, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The US Secretary of State, who met with the Israeli president this morning, said "we are determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home."(Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)