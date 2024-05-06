A welcome week of balmy May weather is in store, with an area of high pressure that should ensure the marine layer stays at Bay for a couple of beach-worthy days.

San Francisco and Oakland could be in for their warmest days since October this week, as we have a solid, early May high-pressure system sitting off the coast that will be combining with some offshore (Diablo) winds.

That combination of high pressure and offshore winds can create the hottest days of the year in San Francisco, and the Chronicle's meteorology team predicts that by Thursday and Friday, downtown SF could see 80-degree temperatures.

"Temperatures will climb well above normal by Wednesday and stay there for a while," says the National Weather Service on X.

They are predicting Thursday will be the warmest day of the week for us, with a high of 77 degrees at SFO. That same day, the forecast calls for 84 degrees in San Jose and on both Thursday and Friday, Concord, Livermore and Napa are all expected to see temps in the 80s, with 90 possible.

After a wet Saturday, next week appears that it'll feature rain-free conditions, a warming trend, and seasonably breezy (peak gusts of 15 to 30 mph for MOST areas) winds. Don't see your locale in the table? Visit https://t.co/cHVr7jhb5c #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WWqr1cwrbr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 6, 2024



It will be windy in spots throughout the week, with Diablo winds pushing through and blowing toward the ocean. As the Chronicle explains, this is due to an "inside slider" system moving south from Montana — something that we normally associate with the fall and late fire-season Diablo winds. Luckily for us now, after plenty of rain, this should not make for any major fire danger for our region.

The desert is also expected to get very hot later this week — so if you're headed to Palm Springs, you can expect several 100+-degree days.

Also, on Monday, per the Chronicle, high clouds around the Bay could make for a colorful sunset, depending on where you are.

Photo: Justin Oliver