- SF Mayor London Breed, responding to an outcry this week over the omission of funding for City Clinic in her proposed $360 million bond measure, said Thursday that $30 million could be added to the bond. The funds will allow for the relocation of the free clinic, which is currently housed in an increasinglt dilapidated building on Seventh Street. [Chronicle]
- The United States Postal Service is offering up to a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the two suspects involved in the robbery of a mail carrier in Oakland on Thursday. The robbery occurred on Euclid Avenue in the city's Adams Point neighborhood around 12:35 pm. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Democratic Party held the first of a series of meetings Thursday to "unroot sexual misconduct in the city’s political circles." [Mission Local]
- A 69-year-old Monterey County man, Jurn Norris, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, but authorities say they have solved a 1979 double murder case and Norris was the culprit. [Bay Area News Group]
- Thousands of people turned out for the first Downtown First Thursdays event in SoMa on Thursday evening, which included multiple entertainment stages and a bevy of food trucks. [KPIX]
- A Berkeley-based vegan cheese maker, Climax Foods, is having its award rescinded by the Good Food Awards for its vegan blue cheese, because an ingredient in it — kokum butter — is not "generally regarded as safe" to eat by the FDA. [KPIX]