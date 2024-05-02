- The much-loved annual LED art installation Entwined has this year branched out into the larger installation Entwined: Elder Mother, but this year’s installation comes to an end with a Saturday night closing party. The piece will actually remain lit up and on display until Wednesday, May 8, but Saturday’s official closing party from 6-8pm will feature the live brass band music of Mission Delirium. [via Facebook]
- Neha Patel, the wife of the doctor who drove his Tesla off a Pacifica cliff with his family inside, has asked the court to grant him a mental health diversion wherein he would not serve prison time. “I don’t want to see [my husband] Dharmesh prosecuted with any of his charges,” she told the court in Zoom proceedings Thursday. “I am pleading with the court to grant him his mental health diversion.” [Chronicle]
- A huge new, five-building, 760-unit UC Berkeley student housing complex under construction in Albany will be given the Ohlone name “xučyun ruwway.” It’s pronounced “HOOCH-yoon ROO-why,” a term in the Ohlone language Chochenyo, which combines the Ohlone name for the region with the term for a home. It will be UC Berkeley’s first facility given an Indigenous name. [Berkeley News]
- The body of a man recovered after a fatal drowning incident at Drakes Beach has been identified as a Mill Valley teacher who had just been arrested on child sexual assault charges days before, Darren Smith. [KGO]
- A Thursday morning gun fight between two cars in Oakland led to two innocent bystander vehicles getting into a car wreck, though there are currently no reported injuries. [KPIX]
- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man died in his jail cell while awaiting trial for a 2022 stabbing murder. [KRON4]