Two San Jose police officers engaged in a shootout Thursday night with a suspect which left the suspect and both officers injured.

The shootout occurred at an extended-stay hotel on San Ignacio Avenue near the Bernal Plaza shopping center around 10:30 pm Thursday. As KTVU reports, the officers were called to the location on a report of a "disturbance."

After making contact with a male suspect, San Jose police say that the suspect fired a gun at the officers. An exchange of gunfire then occurred in which all three people were shot.

All three were hospitalized.

According to emergency dispatch recording obtained by the Mercury News, the shooting occurred "near a third-floor room of the Extended Stay America hotel." And immediately after the shooting, dispatchers said the suspect "might have jumped out a window," but he was later detained.

As of Friday morning, one officer who was treated for injuries described as "moderate" was released from the hospital. Both the suspect and the other officer remain in critical condition, as the Chronicle reports.

San Jose police have not yet released the names of the officers or the suspect.

The last San Jose police officer wounded in the line of duty was in August 2023, when an officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson