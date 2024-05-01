- Police in San Jose, with the help of the FBI, arrested a man earlier this month on suspicion of pimping and pandering, for allegedly operating a brothel out of his home. 53-year-old Zhiquang Liu had, according to neighbors, been operating the brothel on 16th Street for about a year, and men in cars would line up on the street throughout the day. [NBC Bay Area]
- Google was experiencing a significant outage Wednesday morning, which was impacting users in the US and other countries. The outage was affecting search as well as Google Drive functionality. [KRON4]
- A 55-year-old Fairfax man, Darren Smith, who teaches music in the Marin Count school system, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation. [Bay Area News Group]
- A beloved formerly homeless man in Berkeley, 60-year-old Lenard "Nardy" Andrus, was found dead in a creek in North Berkeley, where he had apparently slipped and fallen about a year and a half after getting himself into permanent housing. [KTVU]
- Demolition work got underway this week at the 173-foot Iron Gate Dam in Siskiyou County, on the Klamath River, which is the third hydroelectric dam on the river to face demolition. [Chronicle]
- A new survey by the Trevor Project found that 12%, or a little more than one in 10 young people in the United States who identify as LGBTQ attempted suicide in 2023. [KPIX]
- The campus at Columbia University in New York remains closed this morning after police in riot gear stormed a building Tuesday night and cleared a protest encampment, making over 100 arrests. [Associated Press / New York Times]
Photo: Kai Wenzel