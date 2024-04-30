- The Biden administration announced it will reclassify cannabis as a less harmful Schedule III drug (like codeine and Tylenol), instead of the Schedule I (like heroin) that it has been classified as for decades. The reclassification does not mean full federal legalization, but marijuana will now have an acknowledged medical use, researchers will be able to study it medicinally, and cannabis companies may be able to deduct business expenses from their taxes. [NBC News]
- After the Golden Gate Ferry halted service between SF and Sausalito because of pier damage 12 days ago, the ferry will resume that route Wednesday. Service had been suspended because of damage discovered to the Sausalito pier, with commuters forced onto buses, but normal ferry service resumes at 7:05 am Wednesday morning. [KRON4]
- Pro-Palestine protesters took over Siemens Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt for nine days, but 25 of them have been arrested. It’s another of the big protests rocking college campuses nationwide, and New York City’s Columbia University has a big one going on, too. [NY Times]
- Tesla continues its layoff bloodbath, pink-slipping 500 more employees tasked with building super-charger stations, raising doubts about future expansion of that network. [The Verge]
- Sharon Stone (yes, Basic Instinct Sharon Stone) has an art show coming to the 181 Fremont gallery, much of the work addressing the time she was briefly declared medically dead from a subarachnoid hemorrhage in San Francisco in 2001. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco native Darren Criss, who portrayed gay character Blaine Anderson on Glee, says he’s straight, but having grown up in SF, he identifies as “culturally queer.” [TMZ]
