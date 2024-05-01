Expect traffic disruptions in multiple parts of San Francisco and Oakland today, with protest demonstrations planned around the Bay Area in conjunction with May Day.

As protests continue on college campuses around the country, a number of marches and protest actions were planned Wednesday in San Francisco and beyond, in connection with May Day and inspired by the May Day war protests of 1971.

A rally and march was planned this morning, beginning at 10 am, at the 24th and Mission BART station in San Francisco, organized by the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

A little while later, at 12:30 pm, a separate rally and general strike for Palestine was scheduled to begin at the Embarcadero’s Harry Bridges Plaza, as the Chronicle reports.

There is also a noon Kite Flying Solidarity Event with Palestine in Golden Gate Park, on the Music Concourse between the deYoung Museum and the Academy of Sciences.

An SF International Workers' Day March & Rally will then be happening at 3 pm, starting at Salesforce Tower.

A second labor protest, organized by SEIU 87 and Unite Here Local 2, will be happening at 4 pm in Union Square in support of a fair contract for janitors and hotel workers.

Over in downtown Oakland, there is an International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People rally planned outside the Federal Building (1301 Clay Street), starting at 2 pm.

And at 4 pm, a Rise for Palestine May Day Port Shutdown begins with a rally at the West Oakland BART station.

Photo: Janne Leimola