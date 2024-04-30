Is there really some pent-up demand for people who want to get married at Outside Lands? They must think so, as the festival has added an on-site wedding venue, performing real weddings for $349 (plus fees).

The annual music festival Outside Lands has added some neat new features in recent years: the Grass Lands cannabis area was launched in 2019, the house music dance area SoMa stage started in 2021, and last year’s new LGBTQ+ Dolores’ stage was an enormous hit.

So the festival often adds new attractions for the onesie-clad revelers. But this year’s new addition is something of a head-scratcher (though it may prove very popular?), as Outside Lands announced Tuesday that they’re adding an on-site wedding venue called City Hall.

are those wedding bells i hear? 💍



a new tradition, City Hall, adds the sounds of wedding bells to the music in the park. festival attendees can now host their wedding ceremony, recommitment ceremony, or vow renewal all festival weekend long!



spots are limited. learn more and… pic.twitter.com/MtIzkA9d1v — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 30, 2024



“A new tradition at Outside Lands? Don’t mind if ‘I do’!” the festival declared in an online announcement. “We are thrilled to announce City Hall, nestled in the Eucalyptus shade at the heart of McLaren Pass. Festival attendees can host their wedding or recommitment ceremony, throughout the weekend.”

This is not for gag weddings — these are very real weddings, and you are required to have a marriage license (you can apply for one at SF.gov) or a marriage certificate for a renewing of vows. And considering that the cost is “$349 + fees (sorry, no refunds if someone gets cold feet),” that’s going to weed out any jokers who are just doing it for kicks.

And yes, this $349 is on top of the cost of your Outside Lands admission ticket.

But for that $349, couples get a licensed officiant, a photographer, a 45-minute time slot, a wedding lounge in which to get ready, a locker for the day, and two drink tickets. There will also be dedicated seating for your guests, and you apparently get a dedicated concierge to boot.

You will need your own wedding rings, and it does not sound like cake will be provided.

This is meant as a 20th anniversary commemoration of the “Winter of Love,” when then-SF mayor Gavin Newsom first allowed same-sex weddings at City Hall. Outside Lands adds that “A donation of proceeds from City Hall ceremonies at the festival will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights.”

As a reminder, this year’s Outside Lands is August 9-11, with headliners Tyler, the Creator, The Killers, Grace Jones, Postal Service, and Sturgill Simpson. The full lineup is here.

Related: Outside Lands 2024 Lineup Includes Tyler the Creator, Grace Jones, Postal Service, and Post Malone [SFist]

Image: Alive Coverage via Grandstand Media