A 61-year-old Antioch man was recently arrested, following an eight-hour standoff with police.

The Antioch Police Department, in a statement posted on Facebook earlier today, said that officers were initially dispatched in response to a reported domestic incident around 3:45 pm.

After officers arrived, the man allegedly barricaded himself in his home and brandished a large knife at officers. Negotiations between the man and the responding officers followed, which ultimately proved fruitless after several hours.

A SWAT team eventually apprehended and arrested the man just before midnight, who was then taken in for a medical evaluation before being booked into a local jail.

"Charges against him include assault with a deadly weapon, felony domestic violence, kidnapping, robbery, violation of a court order, resisting arrest, and several unrelated felony warrants," the statement reads.

