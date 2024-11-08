- Incumbent Connie Chan now holds a 262 vote lead over challenger Marjan Philhour for the District 1 supervisor race. As of the count update Thursday, the two were, bizarrely, exactly tied, but Chan picked up 262 votes in Friday's update. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Challenger Bilal Mahmood pulled slightly further ahead of incumbent Dean Preston for the District 5 race, with a 53% to 47% lead in the latest count. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- And less than 140 votes separate Michael Lai and Chyanne Chen in the District 11 race. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Prop K, the measure to close the Great Highway to car traffic, has a 56% to 44% lead for the yes votes, up from an earlier count's 53% to 47% margin. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Pleasanton Police say they've recently seized 11 pounds of marijuana, after a driver found to be “under the influence of alcohol" crashed his car. [KRON]
- President-elect Donald Trump harshly criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom on Truth Social today, attacking Newsom because he's already called for a special session of the state legislature in December to help "Trump-proof" California. [KRON]
- The Wells Fargo branch location inside the Fillmore District Safeway (1335 Webster) has closed, in advance of the planned closure of the Safeway in January. [KRON]
