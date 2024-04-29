After San Francisco saw a major plastering of posters about a missing teen last week, the story ended happily for parents Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield when their child was found safe.

We learned Sunday that 16-year-old Mint Butterfield had been located and safely returned to their family after an unauthorized weeklong foray into San Francisco.

Now we learn that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance, though it appears that Mint left willingly — and reportedly left a note for mom Caterina Fake when they left the family's Bolinas home last Sunday night.

Mint was located in a van that belongs to adult male friend Christopher “Kio” Dizefalo. The pair was inside the parked van in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, and according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Dizefalo was arrested on Eddy Street. Arrest records show he is employed as a parking valet.

He was booked on suspicion of child stealing and other violations.

Sheriff's deputies learned from tips that Butterfield and Dizefalo might be in the white van, and the van was ultimately located and the arrest made at 11:30 pm Saturday night, April 27. Mint had initially been reported missing on April 22, after last being seen at the family's home the night of April 21.

The initial report of Mint's disappearance suggested that the teen had "frequented" the Tenderloin, and that mother and child had a home in SF in addition to the one in Bolinas. The report also suggested that substance abuse may be involved.

Subsequent to the story going around local media, missing-child posters went up in a number of San Francisco neighborhoods.

Mint is the only child of entrepreneurs and Flickr cofounders Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield. Butterfield went on to co-found Slack and become its CEO, while Fake later founded Hunch and became chair of Etsy. The couple divorced in 2008, not long after Mint was born.

"The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department, the Oakland Police Department and the FBI for their continuous efforts in helping us locate Mint," the sheriff's office said in a release. "Additionally, we appreciate the help from the public in trying to locate Mint and providing tips that ultimately led to their safe return."

