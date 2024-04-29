- A gunshot victim who transported themselves to the hospital in Oakland Sunday afternoon died from their injuries. Details of the shooting are few, but police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 6900 block of Hamilton Street, and found evidence of a shooting scene, but no victim. [KRON4]
- The debate over racial equity and the admissions process at SF's elite Lowell High School likely to continue, as the demographics are in for the incoming freshman class. Next year's new class at Lowell will be just 1% Black if all 14 admitted Black students attend, and just 12.8% Latinx; the larger SF school population is 7% Black and 35% Latinx. [Chronicle]
- An emergency slide fell off a Delta Air Lines jet Friday as it was taking off from JFK en route to Los Angeles, forcing an emergency landing back in New York. It was a Boeing 767 plane from 1990, and the plane was taken out of service and the passengers put on a new plane. [Associated Press]
- A United flight from Sacramento to Denver had to divert to San Francisco on Sunday morning after experiencing a mechanical issue. [Chronicle]
- Residents of Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood say they are fed up with prostitution happening in plain sight on their streets. [KPIX]
- The Chronicle has a sort of anecdotally sourced piece about dogs being exposed to fentanyl and overdosing, but it seems this mostly among fentanyl users and their friends in and around the Tenderloin. [Chronicle]
- Residents in Los Altos are on edge after a recent string of home burglaries. [KTVU]