Two people were injured, including one child, and ten people were displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday night in Lower Nob Hill.

The fire was first reported around 11:40 pm Tuesday at 825 Post Street, near the intersection of Leavenworth Street. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, an engine was dispatched and arrived by 11:42 pm.

"The first arriving engine company, #SFFDE03, observed heavy fire from the second-floor window that extended to the third floor of this four-story multi-residential building," says SFFD spokesperson Captain Jonathan Baxter.

Firefighters rescued two adults and one child from a fire escape as flames were spreading quickly.

"This fire grew to encompass the second and third floors, with multiple rescues from the interior and roof of the structure," Baxter says.

A cat also required rescue.

The fire was fully contained and under control by 12:12 am Wednesday.

One adult and one child required hospitalization for injuries, and a total of ten people were displaced in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.