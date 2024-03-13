Two people were injured, including one child, and ten people were displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday night in Lower Nob Hill.
The fire was first reported around 11:40 pm Tuesday at 825 Post Street, near the intersection of Leavenworth Street. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, an engine was dispatched and arrived by 11:42 pm.
"The first arriving engine company, #SFFDE03, observed heavy fire from the second-floor window that extended to the third floor of this four-story multi-residential building," says SFFD spokesperson Captain Jonathan Baxter.
Firefighters rescued two adults and one child from a fire escape as flames were spreading quickly.
"This fire grew to encompass the second and third floors, with multiple rescues from the interior and roof of the structure," Baxter says.
A cat also required rescue.
The fire was fully contained and under control by 12:12 am Wednesday.
One adult and one child required hospitalization for injuries, and a total of ten people were displaced in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More video of the fire at 825 Post St San Francisco.— Aaron C (@aacole) March 13, 2024
They’re letting that one burn as they concentrate on ensuring the fire is out next door and above this burning unit. #SFFD #SFFDarepros #Sanfranciscofiredepartment #825postfire pic.twitter.com/kMnrhzar5z
*1-ALARM FIRE 825 POST STREET*— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 13, 2024
03-12-2024
Dispatched: 23:41
On Scene: Engine 03 23:42
Fire Contained: 00:12
Fire Under Control: 00:12
Multiple rescues
Two injuries
Ten displaced
One cat was saved and is okay
The fire is under investigation
Last night, #YOURSFFD responded to… pic.twitter.com/DBijK49D3K