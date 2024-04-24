- The 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Russian River earlier this month has been identified as a San Francisco resident. Justin Huang was swimming with another teen boy on April 11 when he disappeared in the rushing water, and his body was found the next day near Steelhead Beach. [KSRO]
- Several actors in ape costumes on horseback were spotted at Crissy Field today, and they were shooting a commercial for the upcoming release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Of course there was no location shooting here, and the whole movie is CGI, but they were shooting a promo on location for some reason. [Chronicle]
Scenes from the Planet of the Apes promo shoot on Crissy Field this morning. Check out more pics and the full story @SFGate— Charlie Russo (@RussoCharlie) April 24, 2024
- Silicon Valley investor and All-In podcaster David Sacks is working to host a fundraiser for Donald Trump in San Francisco. There are at least some billionaires in these parts who think Trump will help protect their billions. [Puck News]
- President Biden has signed that bill that forces TikTok's Chinese owner to sell the company to an American business or cease doing business here. But nothing is likely to change for at least nine months. [New York Times]
- For the first time ever, Berkeley falcon Annie has seen a fourth chick hatch. While she has laid four eggs before, one typically does not hatch, and this is Annie's first ever brood of four. [CalFalconCam/X]
- The Marine Mammal Center in Marin is putting out an urgent call for humans to drastically change their behavior around marine mammals on beaches, to keep their distance, and to keep dogs leashed when these mammals are present. [NBC Bay Area]
- Organizers of the annual World Dog Surfing Championship in Pacifica say they can't afford to absorb the losses they've incurred throwing the event, so they're turning to crowd-funding to raise $10,000. [SFGate]
