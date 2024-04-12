A child believed to be 10 years old has been missing since Thursday afternoon after being swept up by the rushing Russian River in Sonoma County, and search efforts continue as of Friday morning.

KTVU has the news that a swimmer disappeared in the Russian River after being swept away by strong currents Thursday afternoon. And KPIX has the troubling update that the swimmer is “possibly only 10 years old,” and still missing as of Friday morning.

The young swimmer was last seen at 4:40 pm Thursday afternoon, and it was initially two youths who disappeared in the current. The Sonoma County Fire District was called to the scene and quickly rescued one of them, an unnamed 15-year-old.

But the other, younger swimmer was not located. The search was turned over to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department, who employed boats, jet skis, divers, and drones. That search was suspended at about 9 pm Thursday night when darkness fell, but the efforts resumed early Friday morning. Obviously, hypothermia is a concern.

The radio station KSRO reports the two were originally swept away at an area called at Steelhead Beach, north of Forestville in Sonoma County.

"We caution people this time of year to really watch the water,” Sonoma County battalion chief Shawn Johnson told KTVU. “The water is moving fast. It is still at a high level. If you are not an experienced swimmer, you should not swim in the Russian River at this time."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Related: Sonoma Sheriff's Deputies Save Woman Drowning in Russian River, She Assaults Them Anyway [SFist]

Image: @sonomasheriff via Twitter