- It's the final day of arguments in this Supreme Court term, and the justices are hearing arguments in the Trump "total immunity" case. The justices are expected to decide, either within a month or by late June, whether Trump's federal trial on charges that he conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 election can proceed. [New York Times]
- There was a vehicle crash Wednesday night on Foothill Road, on the western edge of Pleasanton, that resulted in "multiple fatalities," according to Pleasanton police. [KPIX]
- A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking Wednesday evening in East Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris was, according to colleagues, exhibiting "distressing behavior" Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews, and was removed from service and hospitalized. [KPIX]
- Former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani are among 18 Republicans indicted by a grand jury in Arizona on Wednesday in an election-interference case. [Associated Press]
- Los Angeles police arrested 93 students who were protesting Wednesday on the campus of USC, mostly on charges of misdemeanor trespassing. [ABC News]
- Student protesters are going to have time after this semester ends, like they did in 1968, to organize and prepare for major protests at the Democratic National Convention, which by ominous coincidence is once again being held in Chicago, and these demonstrations are already taking shape. [New York Times]