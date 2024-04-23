- It may seem gross that PG&E CEO Patti Poppe made $17 million in compensation last year while rate-payers bills are rising, but her pay is sort of middle-of-the-pack for investor-owned utility CEOs. At the top is San Diego-based Sempra's CEO, Jeffrey Martin, who made over $27 million last year. [Chronicle]
- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office conducted a three-day sting operation focused on internet crimes against children, and among those arrested were a San Jose fire captain who lives in Sacramento, and a postal worker. [ABC 7]
- Some "builder's remedy" projects are succeeding in getting pushed through in the courts, particularly in SoCal, with judges tending to side with developers in cases where city's try to argue that the provision doesn't apply to them. [Bay Area News Group]
- The City of Walnut Creek is mourning the death of 27-year-old Tobin Bolter, who graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek, worked as a sports coach there, and started at the Pleasant Hill Police Department in 2018, before transferring to the Ada County Sheriff's Office in Idaho, where he was killed last week in the line of duty. [KTVU]
- After announcing a 10% workforce cut last week, Elon Musk's Tesla is being sued by a California employee who says that the company didn't provide adequate notice to comply with state law. [Bloomberg]
- Apple just announced its next product announcement event for May 7 — which is likely to focus on new iPads and the fourth-generation Apple stylus. [Tim Cook/X]
- WNBA star Britney Griner will be opening up for the first time about her harrowing detention in a Russian prison on a 20/20 special with Robin Roberts. [ABC News]