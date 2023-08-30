The always busy Presidio Wall pickleball courts are apparently a noise nuisance for some of the wealthy residents of Presidio Heights. But a petition circulated last weekend by one of those residents has been a source of much hilarity after pickleball players linked it to a real estate listing for a home with its own backyard pickleball court.

The Change.org petition, hilariously titled "Halt Pickleball Play on Presidio Wall Courts for Proper Environmental Impact Assessment!", was posted Saturday by one Presidio Heights resident Holly Peterson.

"As a Presidio Heights resident, the relentless pickleball games on Presidio Wall Courts are damaging your peace and quiet. The noise isn't just grating—it's altering our way of life and the wildlife of our cherished Presidio," the petition begins.

"Without addressing the concerns of residents, twelve (12) dusk-to-dawn [she meant dawn-to-dusk] pickleball courts now sit inside a National Park, a sanctuary for local wildlife... The endless racket threatens the fragile ecosystem and our community's prestige. This isn't just about us — it's about preserving nature for future generations."

Well that neighborhood prestige, along with home values, Peterson and co-petitioner Mary Tesluk assert, are being irreparably damaged by all that pok-pok pickleball play. And they are demanding what all SF NIMBYs are fond of demanding, an Environmental Impact Report on the pickleball courts — which are actually on federal land, but hey.

As the Chronicle reports, Peterson and her venture capitalist husband are apparently the owners of this Julia Morgan-designed home listed for $36 million on Jackson Street, which boasts its own backyard pickleball court. How's that for threatening the fragile ecosystem? The listing was advertised in the Wall Street Journal, where such high-end properties sometimes get marketed, and this was quickly put together by some pro-pickleballers on Reddit.

"We were just rolling on the floor," said pickleball advocate Hans Carter, speaking to the Chronicle. "Talk about the hypocrisy of the rich."

Adding to the irony, Peterson apparently told the Wall Street Journal that she and her husband decided to sell because their teenage children are off in boarding school, and in addition to two other homes, they also own another property elsewhere in SF — where they clearly can escape all that pickleball racket.

As Rec & Parks director Phil Ginsberg diplomatically tells the Chronicle, "Not everyone can afford a pickleball court in their backyard. That’s why it’s nice to have them in public parks."