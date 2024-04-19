Some highly artistic cannabis smoking paraphernalia is now on sale at the SFMOMA gift shop, which has gone to pot and is now selling upscale porcelain pipes and water bongs.

We are on the eve of the marijuana smoker’s holiday 4/20, known as the busiest day of the year at cannabis dispensaries. So the lines will be long. But if you’re all set for weed and only in the market for a marijuana pipe or a water bong, you have an option from an unexpected retailer. SFGate reports that the SFMOMA gift shop is now selling ceramic cannabis pipes and bongs, apparently intended for the more elegant stoner.

These pipes and bongs are from Weed’d, a Milan-based brand that designs avant garde bongs, pipes, ashtrays, and more. SFMOMA sees these as appropriate for their museum store, considering the store already sells alcohol accessories.

“We currently sell bar items quite well and, this being San Francisco, thought we could make room for cannabis accessories if we found designs that made sense for us,” SFMOMA museum store buyer Camille Verboort told SFGate.

We were not able to find any of these pipes or bongs in the SFMOMA museum online store (though we were able to find a copy of the coffee table book High On Design: New Cannabis Culture). They may be too new to be listed in the online store, or else maybe the SFMOMA does not want that manner of hoi polloi frivolity on their retail website.

Either way, SFGate says these pipes and bongs “range in price from $50 to $195.” If you’re curious, the SFMOMA museum store is open on Saturday, 4/20, from 11am - 5pm.

Related: Jerry Garcia’s Marijuana Pipe, Lost for 30 Years, Has Been Found and Procured by Antiquities Collector [SFist]

Image Weed’d via Facebook