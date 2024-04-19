- An SFPD drug bust near Civic Center Plaza resulted in the seizure of over 13 pounds of narcotics and the arrest of 13 individuals. The operation confiscated firearms, ammunition, and various drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. [Chronicle]
- The teen girls who were fatally shot in Napa last weekend were identified. Police named 19-year-old Aileen Villasenor and 17-year-old Sasha Mufich as the victims, allegedly targeted by the suspects, 22-year-old Vallejo man John Nicholson, and two 19-year-old Santa Rosa women, Jessica Whitten and Judith Adolph. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a baby on a Muni bus on Friday morning near Van Ness Avenue and O’Farrell Street. There were no reported injuries. [KNTV]
- Golden Gate Ferry Service has suspended ferry operations between San Francisco and Sausalito due to a structural issue at the Sausalito pier. In the interim, SF Bay Ferry will offer bus-bridge service from San Francisco to Sausalito. [KRON4]
- San Francisco Fire Department announced the unexpected death of Lt. Stephen Silvestrich, who passed away at his home after his duty on Tuesday from unknown causes. Silvestrich, who initially joined the department in 2002, was a lieutenant at Station 03. [KTVU]
- A “tough on crime” bill supported by major retailers such as Walmart and Target has gathered sufficient signatures to introduce a ballot measure in California this November. The proposed measure aims to increase criminal penalties for shoplifting and drug dealing, amending aspects of Proposition 47, a progressive ballot measure passed by 60% of voters in 2014, which downgraded certain theft and drug possession crimes from felonies to misdemeanors to alleviate jail overcrowding. [AP]
- Check out these photos of Death Valley’s superbloom in the Washington Post.
