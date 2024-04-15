- It was earlier reported that two adult women were fatally shot in downtown Napa on Saturday night, but it turns out the victims appeared to be teen girls. Police have not yet publicly identified the victims, and they are seeking the public's help finding the shooter; but they say the girls looked no older than 15, and were shot by an assailant in a car on Riverside Drive, after witnesses say three girls had been seen arguing in the area. [KTVU / KRON4]
- The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the water in the Berkeley Marina on Saturday. The body has not yet been ID'd, and police say they don't yet know if the death will be deemed suspicious. [Berkeleyside]
- The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has confirmed that the effort to recall District Attorney Pamela Price does indeed have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. [KRON4]
- Mayor London Breed has a plan to try to reduce the bureaucratic costs and lengthy timeframes for public projects, like that $1.7 million toilet in Noe Valley that had a $1 million shaved off its cost. [Chronicle]
- The concessionaire at the Oakland Coliseum has issued a warning to workers not to speak out publicly about the A's coming departure — which some workers already have, because it will mean they will be out of a job. [Chronicle]
- Four people, including a baby boy, were killed in a fiery minivan crash on Highway 120 in Manteca on Saturday night. [KCRA]
- H&R Block had some sort of technical website meltdown today just as last-minute tax-filers were trying to e-file today. [KTVU]
- As its valuation continues to slide, South San Francisco-based 23andMe is further downsizing its office footprint. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Youssef