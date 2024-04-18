- This morning at 5:12 am marked the 118th anniversary of the Great Earthquake and Fire of 1906, and city leaders — and former mayor Willie Brown — gathered once again at Lotta's Fountain. Acting Mayor Joel Engardio stood in for Mayor London Breed, who is in China this week. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police conducted a sting operation in West Portal on Wednesday, at the intersection where a family of four was killed by a driver last month. Plain-clothed officers were acting as decoys, crossing Ulloa street between Wawona and Lenox, outside the Muni station, in order to catch drivers who were not properly yielding to pedestrians. [KTVU]
- There is plan that has been in the works since before the tragic March accident to reconfigure the streets next to West Portal Station, to prevent future pedestrian deaths. [Chronicle]
- A heavy police and SWAT presence was seen early Thursday in Redwood City, and one person was seen being taken into custody, but the related case has not been disclosed. [KTVU]
- San Francisco police say they have identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect in the February 10 arson fire that destroyed a Waymo vehicle in Chinatown. [NBC Bay Area]
- Monday is the day that the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Johnson v. Grants Pass, the case concerning cities' ability to penalize homeless people for camping on public land. [CalMatters]
- After seeing the company losing value and getting hit by hackers this year, 23andMe founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki wants to take the company private. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Sarah Mello