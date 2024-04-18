Oakland police fatally shot a man Wednesday night outside a home in West Oakland while assisting Sacramento police, who were attempting to arrest the man in connection with a homicide.

The shooting happened around 9:30 pm at a home on the 1000 block of 16th Street in Oakland, where Sacramento police were conducting a homicide investigation. Police believed that a suspect they were seeking was inside the home.

The home was at the corner of Adeline Street, near DeFremery Park, as ABC 7 notes.

"Just before 9:30 p.m., Sacramento police officers notified OPD of the investigation and requested our assistance in arresting the homicide suspect," said Oakland Police Captain Robert Muniz said in a statement.

Oakland police say that the suspect was armed with a gun, and unexpectedly walked out of the home with the gun in hand.

"Oakland police officers arrived on scene and as they began securing the area and requesting additional resources the suspect emerged from the residence with the firearm," Muniz said. "Oakland police officers discharged their service firearm, fatally striking the suspect."

It's not clear how many officers fired on the suspect, but all of them have reportedly been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to Muniz.

The man who was shot has not been publicly identified, and nor has the homicide case in which he was a suspect.

The shooting is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department's homicide unit, the Internal Affairs division, and the city's Community Police Review Agency.

