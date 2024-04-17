- The Chronicle has a not-wildly-damning exposé on safety conditions for staffers at the San Francisco Zoo, which the zoo's board dismisses as "predicated on outdated or simply untrue information" and "uniformly objectionable and baseless." The piece includes a newly reported incident from May 2023 in which one zookeeper was chased by a grizzly bear that had gotten through an improperly closed gate, but was uninjured. [Chronicle]
- Alexander Martinez, the suspect in the shooting of 23-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Alberto Vargas Quero on Mission Street two weeks ago, pleaded not guilty today to murder charges today. [Mission Local]
- Five Google employees were arrested Tuesday after they refused to leave a company building in Sunnyvale amid a protest over the war in Gaza. [Chronicle]
- Buses were seen leaving FCI Dublin today, transferring prisoners to other facilities amid a planned shutdown by federal prison officials announced on Monday. [KTVU]
- Still, there is legal wrangling still going on over the prison shutdown, with federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers saying that inmates' possible eligibility for early release should be reviewed before anyone is transferred. [Chronicle]
- The ground stop for Alaska Airlines planes was lifted several hours after it was issued by the FAA, due to a software-update mishap relating to the airline's weight and balance measurement system. [ABC News]
- California's largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is now just seven feet from being at capacity, for the second year in a row. [KTVU]
- Oakland's main library is going to close for six months for repairs starting Memorial Day Weekend. [Chronicle]
- An abandoned Chihuahua that was found living under a Round Table Pizza location in Novato is being put up for adoption by the Marin Humane Society. [KRON4]
Photo: Becca/Unsplash