- San Francisco saw more rain than Seattle this past winter, to the tune of five more inches. The El Niño season was likely to blame, and San Francisco has only gotten more rain than Seattle in 16 of the past 50 years. [Chronicle]
- More Gaza protests are expected today, after yesterday's highly disruptive actions on the Golden Gate Bridge and on I-880 in Oakland. Today's action by the No Tech for Apartheid campaign is expected to happen at Google's Sunnyvale campus. [NBC Bay Area]
- A total of 38 people were arrested for unlawful assembly and other charges in connection with Monday's protests, and there was also a Monday evening protest outside Tesla's Fremont factory. [Chronicle]
- A 24-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday night in West Oakland, on the 3100 block of Filbert Street. [East Bay Times]
- A 35-year-old woman, Tammy Dang, was arrested by the Colma Police Department for petty theft and for giving false identification when she was arrested for retail theft, and she apparently had an out-of-country warrant for her arrest as well. [Facebook]
- Scott Peterson will appear remotely in a court proceeding again in Redwood City today, in which the court will hear the first of three motions in the LA Innocence Project's bid to get his murder conviction overturned. [KPIX]
- Melania Trump is reportedly as pissed as her husband about the hush-money trial that just began in New York, but her feelings about it are obviously complicated. [New York Times]
- The WNBA Draft took place Monday in Brooklyn, and star Iowa player Caitlin Clark was drafted by by the Indiana Fever. [CBS News]