A shooting early Saturday morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood left one person injured.

The shooting happened around 4:48 am Saturday in the area of Sixth and Jessie streets, as NBC Bay Area reports via the San Francisco Police Department.

One victim was found with a gunshot wound and injuries that police say are life threatening, and they were taken to the hospital.

No further details have been provided and the condition of the victim is not known.

This is the second shooting to occur in this area in less than a month. A fatal shooting occurred about two blocks away at Hallidie Plaza on March 29.

Anyone with information about this latest case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.