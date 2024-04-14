- A man died of an apparent drug overdose onboard a BART train Friday. The man was found on the train at Walnut Creek Station. [Chronicle]
- Two women were fatally shot Saturday night in a rare shooting in the city of Napa. The women were found dead in the street on the 400 block of Riverside Drive at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday. [KRON4]
- A Cal Poly student died on April 6 from an apparent accidental fall at Salmon Creek Falls near Big Sur. The school has confirmed that 21-year-old Kenneth Taylor died while on a solo hike in Monterey County's Silver Peak Wilderness, and he was found at the base of the waterfall. [SFGate]
- A very tiny, 384-square-foot house in Cupertino went on the market last week for $1.7 million and it sold above asking — but buyers were mostly interested in the 7,800-square-foot lot it sits on. [KTVU]
- The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Saturday in SF's Japantown. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a 3.8M earthquake Saturday morning not far from where Coachella is happening. [KPIX]
- After Iran launched its first ever attack on Israel Saturday, Bay Area residents with loved ones in Israel are speaking out about their worries. [ABC 7]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist