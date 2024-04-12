A one-day operation targeting Tenderloin drug dealers resulted in 42 arrests on Wednesday, and 30 of those suspects had outstanding warrants.

The purported Tenderloin drug crackdown has been bringing in the services of the SF Sheriff’s Office deputies for close to a year now, and those deputies were in on a fairly big operation on Wednesday. KPIX reports that one-day sweep in the Tenderloin resulted in 42 arrests this week, and 30 of those suspects reportedly had outstanding warrants.

A recent Tenderloin enforcement operation resulted in 42 arrests, including 30 wanted fugitives! This operation, part of our DMACC, also resulted in the seizure of narcotics such as fentanyl and methamphetamine. ➡️ https://t.co/P051bZvfQu pic.twitter.com/yauMPu1UFt — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 11, 2024

While the official SFPD press release on the operation does not mention any of the charges these 42 suspects were arrested on, there were definitely at least a few drug-related arrests. That release says that “This operation, part of our DMACC, also resulted in the seizure of narcotics such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.” (DMACC refers to the department‘s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center.)

In addition to the SF Sheriff’s deputies, the operation also involved US Marshals and a handful of other SFPD agencies.

“Our officers will continue to make arrests and hold individuals committing crimes accountable for their actions,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in the release. “I truly appreciate our hard-working officers and our city partners for their commitment to this effort.”

While the release announces that they seized fentanyl and meth, it does not indicate how much was confiscated. The release also mentions “intensifying enforcement at night around U.N. Plaza,” so presumably, much of this operation took place in the evening.

KPIX points out there was another similar one-day operation in the previous month that made 54 arrests. But that station also reminds us there’s an ongoing lawsuit against the city for treating the Tenderloin neighborhood as a “containment zone,” brought by the Phoenix and Best Western Red Coach Inn hotels, plus four neighborhood residents.

Image: @SFTrafficSafety via Twitter