- There's another night market in Chinatown tonight, as there will be on every second Friday of the month this year through November. The event was wildly successful last year and on its return last month, and most Chinatown merchants are happy for the foot traffic to the neighborhood. [KPIX]
- There has been a dustup, though, about too many street closures on Grant Avenue, Chinatown's main drag, after a lion dance company applied for a new permit. Residents say they are losing access to their street far too often. [SF Public Press]
- Expect rain to fall in the Bay Area starting around midnight tonight or just after, with some spots expecting to see a quarter inch per hour. The rain will clear for much of the region by morning, but shower activity will resume Saturday afternoon. [Chronicle]
- The body of a 15-year-old boy — originally reported this morning as a 10-year-old — who was swept away in the Russian River on Thursday has been found by a search team, but the boy has not been publicly identified. [Press Democrat]
- A Berkeley parent, and a legal group defending the civil rights of Jews in schools, are suing the Berkeley Unified School District because the parent says he was denied access to a curriculum being taught about the Israel-Palestine conflict to ninth graders. [Berkeleyside]
- Two hotel industry people in San Francisco, Alex Bastian of the Hotel Council and Jon E. Bortz of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, published an opinion piece on The Hill this week trying to tell the world that the street picture in San Francisco of rampant crime and drug use is a good nine months out of date, and things are looking up and tourists should consider coming here again. [The Hill]
- Eleanor Coppola, the longtime wife of film director and winery owner Francis Ford Coppola, has died at age 87. [Press Democrat]
Photo by Bernal_70/Reddit