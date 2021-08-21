Moviegoers and SF park-lovers: Sundown Cinema is back for what's left of the summer — and it will include five free outdoor film screenings across City parks from August 27 through October 22.

The pandemic has cemented the evergreen importance of embracing Mother Nature. And by proxy for us San Franciscans: embracing the seven-by-seven's 150-plus public greenspaces. With the Delta variant surge having peaked in San Francisco (hopefully; fingers fully crossed), the San Francisco Parks Alliance has reignited its Sundown Cinema event series to help make the most of what's left of the late summer months.

Sundown Cinema is back…and just in time for SF summer!🌁☀️🍃😎



Join us next Friday, August 27, for the kickoff at Dolores Park with #SisterAct, featuring special performances from @SFSisters & @gracecathedral Vine Choir🎶



RSVP and event details at: https://t.co/yB5Vz3Nwao pic.twitter.com/rROAy8dFYL — SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) August 17, 2021

SF Parks Alliance — San Francisco’s only citywide parks nonprofit, which has spent the last 50 years working with local communities to improve parks and public spaces — has continued to offer salves amid the mental scars created by the pandemic’s social distancing requirements. Aside from hosting COVID-19-safe meet-ups, as well as introducing denizens of the city to SF's numerous hiking spots, the SF Parks Alliance's outdoor cinema nights have remained a celebrated calendar fixture come summertime. And just in time to sequester whatever is left of Hot Vaxx Summer, the nonprofit (in partnership with DoTheBay) is again hosting five movie nights starting next week through late October.

The event series will kick-off with the Sister Act being screened at Dolores Park on August 27; on September 10, attendees will be able to watch Soul atop the grass at Alamo Square Park; The Princess Diaries is set to be shown at Washington Square Park come September 23; about two weeks after that showing, A League of Their Own will be screened at Golden Gate Park; and lastly, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial will cap-off the series on October 22 at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater — just in time before Outside Lands is to create an influx of festival-goers inundating Golden Gate Park on Halloween Weekend.

The entire series is free + open to the public, but you can support your parks by joining as a @SFParksAlliance member to secure reserved seats + complimentary drinks at each movie night 👀



Support your parks: https://t.co/m6ONoAmJ8g pic.twitter.com/fhEPuaHRol — SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) August 17, 2021

All showings for the series are at 6 p.m. and are free to attend — but you can reserve VIP seats (that come with perks) in advance. Regardless of whether or not you choose to go the free or paid route, you'll want to get there extra early to snag optimal seating; these movie nights are, like prior iterations, already aflutter with attention.

For more information on the SF Parks Alliance, including how you can support the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to keep the city green spaces healthy and accessible, visit sfparksalliance.org.

Picture: Courtesy of SF Parks Allicance via Twitter