- That lovely warm weather is obviously coming to an end right now, as a cold weather front is expected to bring rain this weekend. Friday is expected to be cloudy, and the rains are likely to return Saturday when the temperatures will dip into the 50s. [KPIX]
- The 17-year-old SoMa dance club Temple SF is closing permanently, effective May 25. Once one of the most profitable nightclubs in the country, Temple SF cites “financial difficulties due to economic changes within our industry," and all 86 employees will be let go once the place closes in late May. [SF Business Times]
- After suspending operations in the wake of multiple safety disasters, the self-driving robotaxi company Cruise is applying for permits to operate in SF again. Cruise would first need permission to restart from the California DMV, and then from the state Public Utilities Commission to operate in SF again, and they’re also resuming operations in Phoenix with human drivers at the wheel. [Examiner]
- A 30-year-old Richmond man was formally charged with murder for last Friday’s Mission Street drive-by shooting that killed 23-year-old Alberto Rafael Vargas Quero, who had only moved here two days before. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Giants’ assistant coach Alyssa Nakken, the first woman assistant coach in MLB history, has returned to the team from maternity leave after the birth of her daughter. [Chronicle]
- A big ol’ bear shut down a couple lifts at Palisades Tahoe this week, after wandering too close to ski areas. [SFGate]
Image: Temple Nightclub San Francisco via Yelp