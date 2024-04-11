A Thursday afternoon collision on westbound 80/southbound 101 in San Francisco shut down a section of the busy freeway, and drivers were being told to find alternate routes, especially they are trying to get to the Peninsula from the Bay Bridge.

The collision between an SUV and a motorcycle occurred 2:29 pm. The CHP later announced that southbound 101 to eastbound 80 were closed, with the crash blocking at least two lanes — but it's unclear whether westbound/northbound or eastbound/southbound are closed.

The CHP confirmed that the motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

A Google traffic picture suggested that traffic was largely flowing in the eastbound direction on the Bay Bridge, but westbound traffic was stopped or very slow. And there was slow or stopped traffic in both directions on the freeways in San Francisco north of the Central Freeway/Octavia Boulevard interchange. Those going toward southbound 101 from Octavia appeared to have fairly smooth sailing.

We'll update you if we learn more.