- A big rig's trailer overturned on southbound I-880 this morning, blocking all lanes of traffic. The accident happened around 4:30 am just north of State Route 92, and as of 8 am CHP had most lanes reopened. [CHPHayward/X]
- A woman in a wheelchair was struck and injured by a vehicle in SF's Tenderloin Thursday evening. The incident happened in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets just before 7 pm, and the severity of the woman's injuries is not known. [KTVU]
- A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Oakland's Jingletown neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, marking the city's 21st homicide of the year. Oakland had seen 27 homicides by this time last year. [East Bay Times]
- With last night's win against Portland, the Warriors are now the No. 9 seed, and they have a chance to climb to No. 8 before the regular season ends. [East Bay Times]
- The Sympathizer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by San Jose-raised author Viet Thanh Nguyen, has been turned into an HBO limited series that premieres on Sunday, and Nguyen is still getting used to the idea that this series was even made. [Mercury News]
- After critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan experienced an abrupt lights-up, music-off moment at Alora downtown at 9:58 pm while she was still enjoying dessert, the Chronicle surveyed a swath of local restaurants to find out how they handle "last call" and closing times in this post-pandemic era. [Chronicle]
Photo via CHP Hayward