A suspect was arrested Friday night in connection with the fatal afternoon shooting outside of El Capitan Hotel at Mission and 20th streets.

The SFPD announced Saturday that they had arrested 30-year-old Richmond resident Alexander Martinez on suspicion of shooting one man, who we've learned was on his first day on the job at the barbershop next door to the hotel entrance, called Modern Hair Cuts.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was reportedly a Venezuelan national, and as KTVU reports, he stumbled back into the barbershop after being shot on the sidewalk.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:37 pm Friday, on the 2300 block of Mission Street.

Per KRON4, the SFPD made the arrest of Martinez at 10:20 pm Friday in the city of Richmond, and he was transported back to county jail in San Francisco.

The investigation remains open, and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444.

Previously: Man Fatally Shot Outside El Capitan Hotel on Mission Street In SF