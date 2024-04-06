There was just an earthquake in the Bay Area Saturday morning, a small 3.4M tremor that was centered on the Hayward Fault just south of the UC Berkeley campus.

The quake occurred at 11:12 am, according to the US Geological Survey, and was at a depth of 9.4 km.

Map via USGS

The shaking could be felt, if only mildly, in San Francisco. And the tweets do reflect that.

was that earthquake in sf?? — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 6, 2024 As a 3.4 earthquake struck the Bay Area, I couldn't help but wonder... are the buildings in this town seismically safe as my relationship with the Golden Gate Bridge? https://t.co/l9izIuRAsk pic.twitter.com/FNUdfnf0lJ — karl the fog (@KarlTheFog) April 6, 2024

The last earthquake we felt here on February 2, which was of the same magnitude, was on the San Andreas Fault and was centered under the ocean off the coast.